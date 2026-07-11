Revanth invites Emirates to fly Airbus A380s from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Emirates has expressed willingness to launch Airbus A380 services from Hyderabad, the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office said on Saturday, July 11.

Emirates Vice-President for India and Nepal, Mohammad Sarhan, held a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as the airline celebrated 25 years of operations in India.

The Chief Minister urged Emirates to expand its footprint in Hyderabad by increasing flight operations. He also highlighted Telangana’s rapidly growing aviation ecosystem, with airports coming up in Warangal and Adilabad.

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He invited the airline to establish and expand its Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul operations in the state, assuring full government support.

He also asked the airlines to partner in Telangana’s sporting journey by sponsoring athlete training programs at the Gachibowli Sports University.

Mohammad Sarhan responded positively to the Chief Minister’s proposals, a release from the CMO stated.