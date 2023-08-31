Revanth invites former BRS minister Tummala Nageswara Rao into Congress

Rao, a prominent Kamma leader from Khammam was miffed after being denied a ticket by chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 31st August 2023 9:26 pm IST
TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy with former BRS minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and several Congress leaders met former BRS minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and invited him into the party.

According to media reports, Nageswara Rao is expected to join the grand old party very soon.

The former BRS minister is a prominent Kamma leader from Khammam and was miffed after being denied a ticket by chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao. He was aspiring for a BRS ticket from the Palair constituency.

MS Education Academy

In Palair, BRS has given ticket to Kandla Upender Reddy, who was elected on Congress ticket in 2018 but later defected to the BRS.

Nageswara Rao was elected on BRS ticket from Palair in 2016 by-election. In 2018, he lost to Upender Reddy.

His supporters recently held a massive show of strength with a rally in Khammam with over 1,000 cars. In a public event, Nageswara Rao has announced that he will contest the polls.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 31st August 2023 9:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button