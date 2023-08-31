Revanth invites former BRS minister Tummala Nageswara Rao into Congress

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and several Congress leaders met former BRS minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and invited him into the party.

According to media reports, Nageswara Rao is expected to join the grand old party very soon.

The former BRS minister is a prominent Kamma leader from Khammam and was miffed after being denied a ticket by chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao. He was aspiring for a BRS ticket from the Palair constituency.

In Palair, BRS has given ticket to Kandla Upender Reddy, who was elected on Congress ticket in 2018 but later defected to the BRS.

Nageswara Rao was elected on BRS ticket from Palair in 2016 by-election. In 2018, he lost to Upender Reddy.

His supporters recently held a massive show of strength with a rally in Khammam with over 1,000 cars. In a public event, Nageswara Rao has announced that he will contest the polls.