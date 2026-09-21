Revanth, Modi mourn death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Hyderabad: Condolences poured in on Monday, September 21, over the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid tribute to Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s distinguished public service as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security and prayed for the eternal repose of the departed soul.

Also Read Dubai Ruler’s brother Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum passes away

Taking to X, CM Reddy conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the bereaved Al Maktoum family, and the people of Dubai, expressing solidarity with them in this hour of grief.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy expressed his profound condolences on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.



The… pic.twitter.com/EaJPrZptZh — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 21, 2026

Modi condoles death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the brother of the Dubai ruler, and said his efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come.

“I convey heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, died at the age of 76.

The Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported that the Court of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, declared a 10-day official mourning period in Dubai. Flags will be flown at half-mast during the period.

Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of Dubai’s late ruler, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum (1912–1990).

(With inputs from PTI)