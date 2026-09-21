Dubai Ruler’s brother Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum passes away

Flags will be flown at half-mast during the period.

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Black and white portrait of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum in traditional attire.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brother of Dubai’s Ruler. Photo: X

Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security and younger brother of Dubai’s Ruler, passed away on Monday, September 21. He was 76.

The Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported that the Court of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, declared a 10-day official mourning period in Dubai. Flags will be flown at half-mast during the period.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed mourned his brother, praying for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness and asking that he be granted a place in Paradise. He also prayed for patience and solace for his family and loved ones.

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Subhan Bakery

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, mourned his uncle, praying for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness and asking that his resting place be honoured.

Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of Dubai’s late ruler, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum (1912–1990).

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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