Indians turn to Dubai as iPhone 18 Pro costs less than India

Dubai: Following strong demand during the pre-order period, Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale at the Apple Store in Dubai Mall on Friday, September 18, attracting Indian shoppers alongside United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents.

Some Indian buyers travelled to Dubai after finding that the latest Pro models cost less in the UAE than in India, with the price difference large enough for some to consider the cost of travelling abroad.

Mumbai resident Aman Solanki was among those who decided to make the purchase in Dubai. He told Gulf News that the savings remained significant even after accounting for his flight and visa expenses.

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“Even with the flight ticket and visa cost, it is still cheaper for me to buy the phone here in Dubai than compared to India where the additional taxes cause it to be very expensive,” Solanki said.

He estimated the difference at Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 and said he was also purchasing two iPhone Pro Max models for family members.

iPhone 18 Pro price in UAE, India

In the UAE, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dirham 5,099 (Rs 1,33,199), while the Pro Max starts at Dh 5,499 (Rs 1,43,648). Both models are available with storage capacities from 256GB to 2TB.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 164,900, while the Pro Max is priced from Rs 179,900.

Another Indian buyer, Mohammed Sayed from Kerala, also compared prices before making his purchase. He was already in Dubai to visit family but decided to buy the new iPhone there after checking the difference between the two markets.

“I’m saving around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for the new iPhone. The taxes really increase the price,” Sayed told Gulf News.

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iPhone 18 Pro features

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are powered by Apple’s A20 Pro processor. Both feature 48MP main, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, along with an 18MP front camera.

The iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch screen. Apple says both models offer all-day battery life.

The Pro models are available in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black. In India, they will also be sold through online marketplaces and major retailers, while quick-commerce platforms including Blinkit and Instamart are offering the devices.

Apple has not launched a base iPhone 18 model this year and is expected to introduce it around March-April 2027.