Revanth only focused on Future City, not farmers: BRS

He was inspecting the Mahatma Gandhi Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage 3 pump house at Gouridevipalli in Revalli mandal of Wanaparthy district.

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BRS leader Singireddy Niranjan Reddy
BRS leader Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Friday, September 11, claimed that the Congress government was incompetent and unable to provide irrigation facilities even though there is abundant water in the Srisailam project.

He was inspecting the Mahatma Gandhi Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage 3 pump house at Gouridevipalli in Revalli mandal of Wanaparthy district along with other BRS leaders, including Srinivas Goud, Laxma Reddy, Marri Janardhan Reddy and Harshavardhan Reddy.

He alleged that the Telangana government was being negligent and allowing Andhra Pradesh to transfer water, causing hardship to the farmers of Mahabubnagar. Niranjan Reddy demanded that the Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation pumps be run 24 hours a day to provide irrigation water to farmers.

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He claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was solely focused on the Future City and was not thinking of the farmers.

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