Revanth reaffirms ‘caste census’ pledge, warns against ‘ONOE’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of conducting a caste census, a key issue championed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Madhapur on Sunday, Revanth Reddy confirmed that the state government had appointed a Backward Classes (BC) Commission chairman and members to move forward with the census.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the caste census is crucial for ensuring appropriate reservations for BCs. He also announced the formation of a cabinet sub-committee, led by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, to examine the categorization of SC reservations. This committee will submit its report after thoroughly reviewing the Supreme Court verdict on the matter.

Shifting focus to national politics, Revanth Reddy warned Congress members to stay alert regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for “One Nation, One Election”. He suggested that the move is a strategy for Modi to secure a fourth term in power and urged the party to be prepared for this challenge.

Revanth Reddy also praised the newly appointed TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud for taking charge at a critical moment. He highlighted the need for the Congress to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for spreading misinformation after losing power.

The Chief Minister encouraged Mahesh Goud to appoint District Congress Committee (DCC) leaders with strong grassroots ties, stressing the importance of coordination between the party and the government. He noted that the Congress had come to power when he was PCC President and had won eight Lok Sabha seats.

Revanth Reddy also mentioned that 36 leaders from party-affiliated organizations had been given nominated posts in recognition of their efforts during challenging times. He reassured party members that hard work and dedication would be rewarded.

On the government’s achievements, the Chief Minister pointed out that no other state in India had waived farm loans totaling ₹18,000 crore in just 27 days. He reiterated the Congress government’s aim to relieve farmers from debt and called on party leaders to spread the message of government initiatives to the people.