Revanth Reddy accuses BRS of secret pact with BJP on five seats

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has accused BRS leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao of secretly agreeing to help the BJP win five Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Speaking at a public meeting in Malkajgiri for Congress candidate Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy, CM Reddy claimed that the BRS supports the BJP in areas where Congress is strong.

During his speech, he challenged BJP candidate Eatala Rajender to address why he was previously defeated in Huzurabad and questioned his silence on alleged corruption involving KCR and KTR. “Why hasn’t Eatala called for an investigation into the corruption of KCR and KTR, or the phone-tapping incidents?” he asked the crowd.

Revanth Reddy also criticized Rajender’s apparent lack of action in bringing issues like the Kaleshwaram Project and land corruption in Hyderabad to the attention of national BJP leaders.

He proposed a public debate, offering to send Mynampally Hanumantha Rao to discuss these allegations and the promises made by Prime Minister Modi.

Highlighting Modi’s performance, CM Revanth Reddy stated that the Prime Minister had not significantly aided Telangana during his tenure and reminded the audience of Congress’s role in forcing the withdrawal of anti-farmer laws, which led to Modi’s apology.