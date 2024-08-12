Revanth Reddy aims for investments from South Korea

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who recently visited the USA, is now seeking investments from South Korea.

Revanth Reddy, who is currently touring South Korea, tweeted that his Korean visit has started on a very positive note. Talks have begun with LS Corp, which was formerly a part of the LG Group.

It was further disclosed that the CM’s team, including ministerial colleagues and officials, met with the Chairman of LS Group, Koo Ja Eun, and his senior leadership.

The CM said, “The LS team will visit our state shortly at my invitation. I am very positive that we will formally welcome them to Telangana as investors in the coming days.”

Good morning from Korea. Delighted to share with all of you that our Korean tour started off on a very positive note. We started our day with wide ranging conversations with one of Korea’s biggest industrial conglomerates – the LS Corp, which was formerly a part of the LG group.… pic.twitter.com/MlrgpiSk5g — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 12, 2024

Earlier, the state government described the Chief Minister’s visit to the USA as a highly successful business tour.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), during the visit, 19 investment deals/MOUs totaling an investment of Rs 31,500 crore were concluded. This is expected to create 30,750 new jobs in the state.

The delegation, comprising IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and officials, held over 50 business meetings and three roundtable conferences in New York, Washington, Dallas, and California.

The CMO claimed that the delegation received massive support for various major initiatives, including the creation of a Future City, AI City, rejuvenation of the Musi River, and the ambitious effort to position Telangana as the ideal choice for America’s search for a China-plus-one alternative.