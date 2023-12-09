Revanth Reddy allocates portfolios to Telangana ministers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has assigned portfolios to the state ministers. The crucial responsibility of law and order has been retained by the chief minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been given the portfolios of ‘Finance and Planning’ along with ‘Energy.’

Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been entrusted with Irrigation & CAD, as well as Food & Civil Supplies.

Following is the breakdown of portfolios allocated by Revanth Reddy to Telangana ministers.

A Revanth Reddy: MAUD, General Administration, Law & Order & other unallocated portfolios Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu: Finance & Planning, Energy N Uttam Kumar Reddy: Irrigation & CAD, Food & Civil Supplies C. Damodar Raja Narasimha: Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology Komatireddy Venkat Reddy: Roads & Buildings, Cinematography Duddilla Sridhar Babu: Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Industries & Commerce Legislative Affairs Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy: Revenue and Housing, Information & Public Relations Ponnam Prabhakar: Transport, BC Welfare Konda Surekha: Environment & Forests, Endowment D. Anasuya Seethakka: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare Tummala Nageswara Rao: Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & Textiles Jupally Krishna Rao: Prohibition & Excise, Tourism & Culture and Archaeology

Meanwhile, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi assumed the role of pro-tem speaker for the Telangana Legislative Assembly at Raj Bhawan, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

His duties include administering the oath to newly elected MLAs during the first sitting and conducting the vote for the Assembly speaker.