Revanth Reddy calls for quality focused work in Medaram development

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, while reviewing the Medaram development works on Monday, December 1, instructed officials to maintain quality standards and strictly adhere to the deadline.

Situated in the Mulugu district of Telangana, Medaram is believed to be the abode of goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. The tribal festival, Sammakka Saralamma Jathara or Medaram Jathara, honouring the goddesses, takes place every two years in the village.

Medaram Jathara attracts the largest number of devotees in the country after the Kumbh Mela.

During the meeting, the authorities were told to conduct regular field visits to monitor work personally. CM Reddy also stated that officials who neglect their assigned duties will face strict action.

Further, clear guidelines were outlined for road network development, stone works, installation of electricity poles, and the planning of movement routes and waiting areas for devotees around the sacred platforms, Gaddelu.

He stressed that the different departments of Roads and Building, Electricity, Endowments, and Forest departments must work seamlessly together. At the same time, they must ensure Temple Sthapathi Sivanagireddy is involved so that tribal culture and rituals are prioritised at all stages of the development.

“Tribal culture, their tradition and customs should also be accorded priority in the development of the Medaram,” the CM said while directing officials to complete the work within the given time frame.

Known for drawing large crowds, this Jatara sees devotees offering Bellam (jaggery), called Bangaram in the local language, to honour the deities.

The goddess’s related rituals are performed entirely by the Koya tribe’s priests, in accordance with the Koya customs and traditions.

Until 1955, around 2,000 people visited Medaram, the majority (1,500) of whom were from the Koya tribe. In recent times, however, the pilgrimage attracts approximately 1.3 crore visitors, with Koya devotees making up only 2 percent of the total.