Revanth Reddy claims record in farm loan waiver, job creation in first year

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that during the first year in power, the Congress government in the state set a record in farm loan waiver, crop bonus, jobs creation and attracting investments.

He said the government waived farm loans of 25 lakh farmers by crediting over Rs 21,000 crore directly into their accounts.

The government also paid a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for a fine variety of rice above the Minimum Support Price (MSP). It also ensured free 24/7 electricity for farmers.

Revanth Reddy shared his thoughts on ‘X’ on the “successful” completion of the first year of ‘Praja Palana’ or people’s rule.

“Our women welfare schemes, caste census, and environmental-centred urban development policies are being discussed for emulation by other governments,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister listed some key achievements of his government. For women’s welfare, the government implemented the free bus travel scheme, free electricity to up to 200 units per month, and a cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500.

Revanth Reddy claimed that over 55,000 government jobs were provided for youth in a single year. Lakhs of jobs were created in the private sector. He further claimed that the unemployment rate has fallen to a record low in 12 years.

In the housing sector, the allocation of 4 lakh houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme is currently underway.

The government also established Young India Integrated Residential Schools and launched Young India Skill University and Young India Sports University.

The Chief Minister said the Congress government launched a war against narcotics and drugs.

He claimed that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the state has doubled during the last nine months. The overall Investments in the last 11 months also grew by over 200 per cent.

The government is also making Hyderabad the first city in India to undertake an urban reimagination program to meet the climate crisis challenge.

“Building a Regional Ring Road, Regional Ring Rail, Radial Roads, next phase of Metro Rail, and several other ambitious projects, including India’s first Artificial Intelligence City, within the Future City of Hyderabad to ensure massive growth and ease of living,” he said.

The state government also launched one of India’s first comprehensive caste surveys. Almost the entire population participated in the survey.

The Chief Minister said Hyderabad will soon become India’s first city where traffic will be managed by transgender marshalls.

Claiming that the Congress government restored democracy and liberal values, Revanth Reddy announced that it will unveil the Telangana Thalli statue at the Secretariat on December 9.