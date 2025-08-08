Revanth Reddy criticises BJP over BC reservations

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy strongly criticised the BJP for linking the 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) with Muslim reservations. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, he questioned the BJP’s attitude, asking, “Why does the BJP hate Muslims?”

He targeted Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay for demanding that Muslim reservations be removed in exchange for their support for the 42% BC reservation bill. The Chief Minister said such statements show a lack of understanding of the law and resemble street-level politics.

Revanth Reddy explained that Muslim communities like Noor Bash and Dudekula have been receiving reservations since 1971 based on their social and educational backwardness and not religion. He pointed out that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, had supported reservations for backward Muslims in that state.

The Chief Minister clarified that the reservation bills currently pending before the President do not mention religion or caste. Instead, they follow the same principle used for SCs and STs, offering support based on backwardness. He noted that Muslims already have 4% reservation in the united Andhra Pradesh and that similar quotas exist in BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

Calling the BJP’s stand hypocritical, Revanth said if they truly care about BCs, they should support the 42% reservation bill in Parliament without targeting Muslims. He accused Kishan Reddy of fearing that such reservations might allow Muslims to rise to the post of Chief Minister.

“Why can’t a Muslim become a Chief Minister?” he asked, adding that Muslims are equal citizens of India. He reminded the BJP that Congress governments in several states have had Muslim Chief Ministers and that India even had a Muslim President.

Revanth urged Kishan Reddy to read the Constitution, which guarantees equal rights to all communities, irrespective of religion.

Responding to BRS leader Harish Rao’s comment that the protest at Jantar Mantar was “drama,” the Chief Minister said sarcastically that if BRS leaders are serious, they should sacrifice themselves in Delhi for the reservation cause, and the Telangana government will build a memorial in their honour.