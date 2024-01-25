Revanth Reddy discusses Musi river project with British High Commissioner

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy discussed the Musi river rejuvenation project with British High Commissioner Alex Ellis on Wednesday. He also revealed plans for Musi in Hyderabad, taking inspiration from London’s Thames river project.

During his recent trip to London, the chief minister studied how the Thames river is managed and its riverfront project developed. CM Revanth Reddy explained these findings to High Commissioner Alex Ellis during a meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday.

The chief minister highlighted that the government was going to preserve both Musi river and develop its banks. The project aims to benefit the people while ensuring the protection of natural resources and the environment. CM Revanth Reddy assured that the Musi River’s rejuvenation would be done without harming the existing natural beauty.

The British high commissioner expressed happiness about the chief minister’s vision for Musi river and mentioned Britain’s commitment to contributing to skill development and eco-tourism in the State.

Present at the meeting were chief secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Secretary to CM Ajith Reddy, deputy high commissioner Gareth Wayne Owen, and others.