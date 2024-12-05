Revanth Reddy distributes 8084 appointment letters

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy distributed appointment letters to 8,084 candidates selected for government jobs during the Yuva Vikasam Sabha in Peddapalli on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, CM Reddy expressed pride in creating meaningful employment opportunities for the youth, highlighting that the Telangana movement was rooted in securing jobs, regional development, and social justice. He highlighted that Telangana had set a national benchmark by creating 55,143 jobs in a single year, challenging Gujarat’s BJP-led government to match this achievement.

Support for Agriculture and Farmers

Reddy praised the state’s agricultural success, noting that Telangana cultivated over 1.5 crore metric tons of paddy, with Peddapalli district alone contributing through cultivation on 2 lakh acres. He revealed that bonus payments had been credited to 95% of farmers’ accounts, showing the government’s support for the agricultural community.

Additionally, the government waived Rs. 21,000 crores in loans, benefiting 25 lakh farmers. He also reiterated the administration’s commitment to empowering women by strengthening self-help groups, envisioning financial independence for one crore women.

Focus on Education and Welfare

The Chief Minister announced plans to establish engineering and law colleges at Satavahana University. He also approved increased hostel diet and cosmetic allowances for students, marking the first such hike in over a decade.

On social justice, Reddy emphasized the need for a caste census, urging opposition leaders to support the initiative and calling on BC associations to reflect and fight for their rightful share.

Criticism of Previous Administration

Reddy criticized the KCR-led administration for the lack of progress on key projects like Kaleshwaram and accused it of neglecting public welfare. He invited opposition leaders to contribute constructively in the Assembly, suggesting they serve as guides rather than critics.

Highlighting the restoration of democratic spaces, Reddy reminded the audience of his government’s decision to reopen platforms like Indira Park and Dharna Chowk for public protests, which had been restricted by the previous regime.