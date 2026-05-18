Revanth Reddy expresses confidence in Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister

He said his visit to Kerala felt like a reunion of friends and colleagues.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 2:19 pm IST
Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy said other Congress leaders. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy said Congress leaders will work together with the goal of seeing Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister of India in the future after attending the oath-taking ceremony of the UDF government led by VD Satheesan in Kerala on Monday, May 18.

In a post shared on his X handle, Revanth Reddy said his visit to Kerala felt like a reunion of friends and colleagues.

He attended the event along with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, among others.

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Revanth Reddy stated that the atmosphere in Kerala was filled with hope, enthusiasm, and positive energy. He added that the same spirit would grow stronger as Congress leaders continue working towards their common political goal.

The Telangana Chief Minister also expressed confidence that Rahul Gandhi would one day take oath as the Prime Minister of India.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 2:19 pm IST

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