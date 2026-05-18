VD Satheesan govt: Mix of experienced and new faces

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader VD Satheesan was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on Monday, May 18, after leading the party-led UDF to a strong win in the Assembly elections.

Along with him, 20 ministers took oath at a packed Central Stadium, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the ceremony.

The new Cabinet brings together both experienced leaders and fresh faces, with 14 first-time ministers, including Satheesan himself, who has never held a government post before.

The Cabinet also includes two women and two members from the Scheduled Caste community, reflecting a wider social mix.

Of the ministerial berths, Congress holds 11 portfolios, IUML five, while other allies have been given one each.

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Here is a look at the profiles of the UDF ministers

Ramesh Chennithala:

One of the most prominent faces in the UDF Cabinet, Ramesh Chennithala (69), is serving as a minister in Kerala for the third time. The veteran Congress leader set a record by becoming the youngest minister in 1986 at the age of 28.

An MLA from Haripad in Alappuzha, Chennithala was in contention for the Chief Minister’s post. He is likely to be given the Home and Vigilance portfolios. He had also served as Home Minister during the 2011–2016 UDF government for a short period. He has also been an MP and KPCC president during his five-decade-long political career.

PK Kunhalikutty:

Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty (74) has been the face of the party for a long time. He was first elected to the Assembly in 1982 and has served as a minister in the governments led by K Karunakaran, A K Antony and Oommen Chandy.

Elected from his home turf Malappuram, Kunhalikutty is likely to be the Industries Minister, the portfolio he held in three previous UDF governments. In 2017, he was elected to Parliament in a by-poll and was re-elected in the 2019 general elections.

K Muraleedharan:

A senior Congress leader and son of a former Chief Minister, K Muraleedharan (69) is known for his quick wit and fearless responses to various socio-political issues. A three-time MLA from Vattiyoorkavu, the former KPCC chief has also served as Electricity Minister. He has also been elected to Parliament from Vadakara. He is set to be one of the senior figures in the Cabinet.

Sunny Joseph:

Sunny Joseph, KPCC president, has been inducted into the Cabinet after defeating CPI(M) stalwart K K Shailaja from the Peravoor constituency in Kannur. Though he has been an MLA since 2011, representing Peravoor in Kannur, this is the first time he is becoming a minister.

A lawyer by profession, his elevation comes after the UDF’s historic victory during his tenure as KPCC president, making him a natural choice for the Cabinet.

A P Anil Kumar:

A P Anil Kumar (61) represents the Scheduled Caste community in the Cabinet. He has been the MLA from Wandoor in Malappuram since 2001. The Congress leader also served as a minister in the 2011–2016 Oommen Chandy government. His experience is expected to be key for the government, which has many new faces.

Mons Joseph:

Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader Mons Joseph (62) was the natural choice of the party for the cabinet after its chairman P J Joseph decided not to contest the election. He has been representing Kaduthuruthy constituency since 2006. He had earlier served as a minister in the LDF government under V S Achuthanandan when his party was part of the Left front.

Shibu Baby John:

Revolutionary Socialist Party leader Shibu Baby John (62) is serving as a minister for the second time in his political career, after previously holding a position in the Oommen Chandy government. He represents the Chavara constituency in Kollam district in the state Assembly. The son of veteran leader Baby John, he was also a businessman and film producer before entering politics.

C P John:

It is the first time that C P John (68), a leader of the Communist Marxist Party (CMP), is becoming a minister after winning from the Thiruvananthapuram Central constituency. A former CPI(M) leader, he left the party along with M V Raghavan to form the CMP in late 1980s. He had to wait a long time for an Assembly election victory. However, he has vast experience, including work in the State Planning Board, making him a key figure in the cabinet.

Anoop Jacob:

Son of Kerala Congress (Jacob) founder T M Jacob, Anoop Jacob (48) has been representing Piravom constituency since 2012 following the death of his father. He had served as Civil Supplies Minister in the Oommen Chandy government. There are reports that he may hold the ministerial position for 2.5 years, with Independent MLA Mani C Kappan possibly taking his place later.