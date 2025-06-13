Revanth Reddy gets relief from HC in BJP defamation case

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy received relief from the High Court on Thursday, June 12, in a case filed against him based on a BJP complaint alleging that he made statements at a public meeting that damaged the party’s reputation.

The case originated from a private complaint filed by BJP State general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu in the Nampally Special Court, following remarks made by Revanth Reddy at the Janajathara public meeting in Kothagudem on May 4 last year.

During the meeting, Reddy had alleged that if the BJP came to power, it would abolish SC, ST, and BC reservations. The BJP argued that these comments harmed the party’s image and filed a case accordingly.

Challenging the proceedings, Revanth Reddy approached the High Court seeking to quash the case.

On Thursday, Justice K Lakshman heard the matter. The counsel representing Revanth Reddy argued that political speeches made during election campaigns do not constitute defamation against a party, and that only an authorised party official can file such complaints.

Since the complainant, Venkateshwarlu, had not yet filed a counter, the judge postponed further hearing to the 23rd of this month. Until then, the High Court issued interim orders staying the proceedings in the lower court, providing temporary relief to the chief minister.