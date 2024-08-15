Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hoisted the national flag at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Thursday on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day.

He also paid tribute to the military heroes by offering floral tributes at the Army Martyrs’ Memorial at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Revanth Reddy said, “Today is a day for all of us when we broke the shackles of British slavery and breathed the air of freedom. This day should be written in golden letters in the history of our country as we proudly hoist the flag of our nation. Happy Independence Day to all the people of India on this festival.”

— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 15, 2024

Meanwhile, in view of the Independence Day celebration, Hyderabad traffic police have imposed restrictions around Golconda Fort that will remain in place until noon.

At the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hoisted the national flag.