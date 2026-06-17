Revanth Reddy inaugurates Telangana Public School in Arutla

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, June 17, inaugurated the Telangana Public School (TPS) at Arutla village in Manchala mandal of Ranga Reddy district, a campus billed as his “dream project” and the model for a statewide expansion of government schooling, and simultaneously launched the Breakfast Scheme for students across all government schools in the state.

Revanth Reddy arrived at Arutla by helicopter at 9:30 am and unveiled the school pylon before touring the campus.

Statewide expansion of Arutla model schools

The school currently enrols 1,814 students from pre-primary to Intermediate level and offers English-medium education along with free transport, three meals a day, and sports facilities. Demand for admission has been high enough that the school displayed a “No Admission” board, and some parents have moved their children from private institutions to enrol there, according to the Telangana Education Commission.

The government plans to replicate the Arutla model across 100 constituencies in the state in phases. Under the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) programme, engineers have been directed to build government schools on par with corporate institutions using modern technology, with 12 integrated schools to be completed within a year. A further 17 schools will be upgraded and 164 others will receive infrastructure improvements, including additional classrooms.

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Arutla is one of four schools selected for the TPS pilot phase, along with Manchala in Ranga Reddy district and Vangur and Polkampalli in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Revanth inspects the school

On a tour of the campus, Revanth visited the library and came across Pedda Bala Shiksha, a foundational Telugu primer, and recalled studying the same book during his own childhood.

He visited the science laboratory, where he examined a microscope and interacted with students and faculty on the hands-on learning facilities available. In the music classroom, he tried out instruments including the tabla, dholak, guitar, flute, and jazz percussion alongside students and instructors.

He also stepped onto the school’s football ground for a brief game with students before planting a sapling on the premises.

In the school kitchen, Revanth Reddy joined the staff in preparing chapatis, drawing a warm response from the women cooks working there. He later sat down with students for breakfast and met teachers and school committee members, formally launching the Breakfast Scheme for all government schools in Telangana.

The scheme will provide students with a nutritious meal and milk at the start of each school day from the 2026-27 academic year, with milk procured through Vijaya Dairy. The Hare Krishna Mission is among the organisations involved in supplying the programme.