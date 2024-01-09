Revanth Reddy invites Godrej Agrovet to invest in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, January 9, held talks with a delegation of Godrej Agrovet and invited the company to foray into real estate, furniture, and consumer goods business in the state.

The company is already in business in the state in areas like cooking oils, dairy, agro, veterinary services, agrochemicals, animal fodder, and veterinary services.

Godrej Agrovet is ready to set up an integrated palm oil processing unit in collaboration with Malaysia-based Sime Darby company in the Khammam district.

In the meeting, the chief minister made the promise of extending all kinds of support in aiding the expansion of the oil palm and dairy business which has already been taken up by the company in Telangana.

He also advised the company to promote skill development as part of corporate social responsibility.

State IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu, chief secretary Santhi Kumari, and other officials were also present at the meeting.