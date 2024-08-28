Revanth Reddy is working as B team of BJP: BRS MLA

Hyderabad: Former Telangana energy minister G Jagdish Reddy on Wednesday, August 28 accused chief minister Revanth Reddy of working as the B team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Suryapet MLA alleged that chief minister Revanth Reddy intends to merge the Congress with the BJP.

Reddy also criticized both parties for their comments on MLC K Kavitha’s bail, labeling their remarks as baseless. “Actually, they are criticising the judges of the Supreme Court for proving them wrong. You have been saying since the beginning that Congress and BJP are working together in Telangana. The actual liquor scam is false,” said Jagdish.

He further attacked the BJP, stating that the liquor scam was a conspiracy by them to undermine former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Aam Aadmi Party supremo, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“When the judges were asking questions in the Supreme Court, the CBI lawyers didn’t have an answer. It is already understood that the liquor scam is a conspiracy of the BJP, and Revanth Reddy is working as per Modi’s direction in Telangana,” the MLA remarked.

The former minister claimed that the BJP got sadistic pleasure by filing false cases against Kavitha. He questioned the BJP’s silence over the Valmiki scam in Karnataka. “Rs 45 crores came into the account of Telangana Congress leaders; however, the BJP hasn’t questioned it, which clearly tells us that there is a nexus between the two parties,” Jagdish remarked.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday raised questions on “ED’s silence” on the Valmiki scam, saying “who is protecting Congress here?”

KTR, in a post on X, listed out a series of questions related to the Valmiki scam and asked, “Why is the ED silent in Telangana even after getting substantial leads? Who is protecting Congress here?”

The Valmiki scam pertains to the alleged illegal transfer of funds by the Siddaramiah-led Karnataka Government from the Maharshi Valmiki ST Corporation, which is charged with implementing welfare programs for scheduled tribe members.