Valmiki scam: ‘Why is ED silent even after getting substantial leads?’ questions KTR

ED investigation had earlier revealed that the ST corporation money was diverted to fake accounts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday, raised questions on “ED’s silence” on Valmiki scam, saying “who is protecting congress here.”

KTR, in a post on X, listed out a series of questions related to the Valmiki scam and asked, “Why is the ED silent in Telangana even after getting substantial leads? Who is protecting Congress here?”

The Valmiki scam pertains to the alleged illegal transfer of funds by the Siddaramiah-led Karnataka Government from the Maharshi Valmiki ST Corporation, which is charged with implementing welfare programmes for scheduled tribe members.

In a post on X, KTR wrote, “The outrageous Valmiki Scam in Karnataka and its intriguing link to Telangana politicians & businessmen; Who are the 9 bank account holders in Hyderabad to whom the ST Corporation money of Rs. 45 Cr was transferred?”

KTR further asked, “Who is the owner of “V6 Business” to which Rs. 4.5 Cr was transferred? Why was the news suppressed in media in Telangana even after SIT, CID and ED conducted raids here?”

“Who was running the bars and gold shops from which the cash was withdrawn during Lok Sabha Elections? What’s their connection with the Congress party? Who were running the bars and gold shops from which the cash was withdrawn during the Lok Sabha Elections? What’s their connection with the Congress party? CM Siddaramaiah agreed in the Karnataka assembly that Rs. 90 Cr was embezzled in this Scam!! Most importantly, Why did Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi say that the Telangana govt will also topple if Siddaramaiah is removed? What does it mean?” KTR asserted.

