Revanth Reddy orders probe into fish, sheep distribution schemes

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to conduct a vigilance and enforcement inquiry into transactions related to the fish and sheep distribution schemes implemented during the previous BRS government in the state.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, the chief minister discussed the matter with officials from the Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries departments at the Secretariat. He urged them to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the transactions since the initiation of the schemes.

Furthermore, he instructed officials to promptly submit the vigilance and enforcement preliminary report to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Concurrently, the ACB has already initiated a case against three staffers of the Animal Husbandry department and a contractor due to alleged irregularities in sheep distribution. Additionally, a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) unveiled substantial irregularities and corruption in the scheme.

The BRS government had introduced fish and sheep distribution schemes with the aim of enhancing meat production to meet domestic and export demands, while also bolstering the rural economy.

With inputs from NSS