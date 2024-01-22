Revanth Reddy returns to Hyderabad with over Rs 40K-crore investments

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad on Monday, January 22, after completing a week-long trip to Davos, London, and Dubai, where he signed deals for investments worth Rs 40,232 crore, discussed development of Musi river on the lines of Thames, and a master plan for making Hyderabad ‘a global city’.

Earlier, on Sunday, January 21, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy led a delegation and held detailed discussions in Dubai with top global city planners, designers, and mega master plan developers focused on developing the 56-kilometre-long Musi riverfront, green urban spaces, and exploring commercial linkages, and investment models.

He held meetings with over 70 different major global design, planning, and architecture firms, consultancies, and experts, a press release said.

On January 18 and 19, Revanth Reddy met a group of Indofile British Members of Parliament. He also held discussions with representatives and specialists from the Port of London Authority, the main organisation that oversees the Thames River.

He discussed his plans to revitalise the Musi river and his main motivation for travelling to London, which was to study the management of the Thames river, get knowledge from its management, and replicate best practices.

In Davos, during the World Economic Forum, Revanth Reddy and industries minister D Sridhar Babu signed agreements collectively worth over Rs 40,232 crores.

The investment concluded positively with Adani Group, JSW, Web Werks, Tata Technologies, BL Agro, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings, Godi Energy, Aragen Life Sciences, Innovera Pharmaceuticals, QCentrio, Systra, Uber, and o9 Solutions, having a new potential of creating over 2,500 jobs directly.