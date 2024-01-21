Watch: Revanth Reddy, Akbaruddin Owaisi’s London meeting sparks speculations

Hyderabad: The meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader in the state assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, in London on Friday sparked speculations in political circles ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

While it was stated that the Telangana CM invited Owaisi to London to study the Thames riverfront project for the rejuvenation of the Musi River in Hyderabad, many speculated that the parties were burying their differences and making peace.

Yesterday, the Telangana government released a photograph of Revanth Reddy and Akbaruddin Owaisi visiting the London Shard, a 309-meter tall skyscraper, to study the Thames River. Later, Owaisi shared a video clip showing him with the chief minister observing the presentation on ‘The Musi River Rejuvenation.’

Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri and AIMIM leader Mr. visited #TheLondonShard view for an aerial study of #London urban layout and development.



At the top of 72 floors, standing over 309 meters long (1016 odd feet), both leaders saw how a life-filled…

Ambitious Plans For The Musi River Rejuvenation In Collaboration With Port Of #London Authorities.



With Mr Held A Meeting With Concerned Officials and Made a Detailed Observation Of The Development From #TheLondonShard Building.

Speculations continue since Akbaruddin Owaisi made pro tem

Speculations had arisen earlier when Akbaruddin Owaisi was recommended for pro tem speaker by the Revenath Reddy-led government, even though AIMIM did not support Congress during the recently concluded assembly polls in Telangana.

While rumours initially faded after AIMIM clarified there was no alliance with Congress, they resurfaced following the meeting between Telangana CM and Akbaruddin Owaisi in London.

Lok Sabha polls

Regarding the Lok Sabha polls, Congress aims to win 12 out of 17 seats in Telangana, contributing significantly to the national tally of the Congress-led INDIA alliance.

Revanth Reddy, the state Congress President, has initiated discussions with party leaders, urging them to target at least 12 Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2019 elections, Congress secured three out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The question remains whether the Telangana Congress will contest the upcoming LS polls alone or form an alliance with AIMIM.