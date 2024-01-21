Mohammed Ali Shabbir appointed as advisor to Telangana government

Hyderabad: Former Leader of Opposition in the Telangana Legislative Council, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, has been appointed as an advisor to the state government for SC, ST, OBC, and Minorities welfare.

In addition to his appointment, three others have been made.

Other appointments

Vem Narender Reddy is appointed as an advisor to the chief minister (public affairs) whereas, Dr. Mallu Ravi has been appointed as a special representative for the government of Telangana in New Delhi.

Harkara Venugopal Rao has been given the role of advisor to the government for protocol and public relations.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Born on February 15, 1950, Mohammed Ali Shabbir is a senior Congress leader hailing from Kamareddy. He initiated his career in the late 1970s with NSUI. In the 1989 elections, he secured the Kamareddy seat for the first time and later became a minister in Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy’s cabinet.

He continued his political journey and later, became a minister in Dr. YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s cabinet after the 2004 elections.

In Telangana State, he served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council from April 4, 2015, to December 22, 2018.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls in Telangana, Mohammed Ali Shabbir was nominated by the Congress to contest from Nizamabad Constituency. However, he lost the seat to Dhanpal Suryanarayana, who contested on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Now, he has been entrusted with the responsibility of advisor to the government.