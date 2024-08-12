Revanth Reddy seeks Korean investments for Warangal Textile Park

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, August 12, pitched for investment in the textile park at Warangal to South Korean firms during his visit to the country.

Reddy addressed representatives of the Korea Federation of Textile Industry (KoFTI) comprising Kihak Sung, chairman, Youngone, Soyoung Joo, executive vice chairman, KOFOTI, and leaders from 25 major textile companies.

Telangana industries minister, D Sridhar Babu, will constitute a task force that will follow up on all the opportunities for quick closures and action on the ground.

Earlier, on Monday, the chief minister held a meeting with LS Corp, which was formerly a part of the LG group. It was further disclosed that the CM’s team, including ministerial colleagues and officials, met with the chairman of LS Group, Koo Ja Eun, and his senior leadership.

The CM said, “The LS team will visit our state shortly at my invitation. I am very positive that we will formally welcome them to Telangana as investors in the coming days.”