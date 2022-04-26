Revanth Reddy seeks transfer of Radisson Blu drugs case to specialized agencies

Hyderabad: President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Anumula Revanth Reddy has filed a PIL in the Telangana high court seeking transfer of investigation of the recent drug bust to specialized agencies.

According to the petitioner, as the accused in the case are prominent personalities connected to the elite families of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the investigation might not go in the right direction. Hence, he seeks a direct transfer of the case to specialized agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, and Enforcement Directorate.

The PIL has been filed in connection to the drug bust which occurred on April 3 at the ‘Pudding and Mink’ pub inside Radisson Blu, Banjara Hills. The Task Force Police raided the pub and seized 5 grams of cocaine and arrested one of the pub owners and the manager.

The petitioner also stated that the pub was serving liquor beyond the permitted time and the police let the accused free without conducting any medical tests or collecting a sample from them.

The PIL is likely to be heard within the next two days.