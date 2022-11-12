Revanth Reddy slams Modi over ‘unfulfilled promises’ to Telangana in open letter

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Revanth Reddy in an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the latter over the ruling BJP’s promises made to the people of Telangana that have not been carried through and the ‘injustice’ that has been done to the state in the last eight years.

Reddy in his letter stated that the establishment of the Bayyaram Steel Plant, the tribal university, the establishment of a railway coach factory in Kazipet, and the construction of a 4000 MW power plant operated by NTPC at Ramagundam were promised and left unfulfilled.

Revanth stated that higher education institutes like the IIT, IIM, and the agricultural university should have been ready by now in the state but the promises have been withheld.

“The previous administration’s ITI (Information Technology and Investment Region) initiative, which was intended to propel Hyderabad’s IT sector to its pinnacle, has been shelved. There is a need for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project to receive national status,” stated Reddy.

He said that conflicts over water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were left unresolved and that the privatization of Signareni coal blocks is a bad move.

He also urged that the decision to apply a five percent GST to handlooms should be promptly reversed.

On the issue of the Turmeric board promised to Nizamabad, Revanth said that farmers were given a written commitment regarding it and was immediately forgotten post the Lok Sabha elections. “They were deceived in the name of the Regional Center of Specials Board after winning,” he remarked.

Regarding corruption allegations in the land auction by the TRS government in Kokapet and Khanamet in Hyderabad. Revanth said that no action was taken on the issue even after congress filed the complaint with the CBI. “In the auction of Kokapet and Khanamet lands, the state exchequer suffered a loss of Rs 1000 to 1500 crores,” he alleged.