Revanth Reddy thanks Asaduddin Owaisi for AIMIM support to VP candidate

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, thanked AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday for AIMIM’s support to the opposition’s vice-presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Revanth Reddy said, “Thank you asadowaisi bhai. Lok Sabha MP and national president of aimim national for coming forward in support of Justice Sudarshan Reddy garu as vice president with a common national interest initiative.”

Lok Sabha MP and national president of @aimim_national for coming forward in support of Justice Sudarshan Reddy garu as Vice President with a common national interest initiative. https://t.co/tLQ7gBi8z1 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 7, 2025

Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, in a post on X, said the “Telangana CMO” spoke to him and requested him to support Reddy’s candidature in the September 9 vice-presidential poll.

.@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist. I also spoke to Justice Reddy and expressed our best wishes to him. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 6, 2025

