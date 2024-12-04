Revanth Reddy to launch Indiramma housing scheme on December 5

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy is set to launch the Indiramma Housing Scheme by unveiling a dedicated app on December 5.

Telangana revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy made the announcement at a meeting in Julurupadu mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, on Tuesday, December 3. The minister announced that 3,500 houses would be allocated to each Assembly constituency under the scheme which will be launched at 10 am tomorrow.

The government has assured that houses will be distributed fairly, regardless of political affiliations and, officials will begin visiting villages to identify beneficiaries, from December 6.

The scheme’s first phase aims to allocate 4.5 lakh houses, and the minister highlighted that beneficiaries should not pay brokers for assistance.

Criticizing the previous BRS government, Srinivas Reddy alleged it left the state heavily indebted, with the Congress government now paying Rs 6,500 crore in monthly interest. He accused the BRS of neglecting the poor and making decisions favouring the wealthy.

The minister reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to supporting the underprivileged and ensuring transparency in the housing scheme.