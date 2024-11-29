Poorest on top priority for Indiramma housing scheme: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has made it clear that farm workers, sanitation workers, differently-abled persons and those having no agricultural lands will be given priority in the allotment of ‘Indiramma Illu’ under the state government’s new housing scheme.

During a review meeting held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on the implementation of the scheme on Friday, November 29, he said that the poorest of the poor will be the first beneficiaries of the scheme.

He said that if the beneficiaries showed interest, the state government was willing to sanction additional rooms in those houses as well.

Also Read Telangana govt withdraws land acquisitions in Lagcherla, Polepally villages

He also stated that the government was taking steps to fill all vacancies in the housing department to strengthen it.

He asked the officials to have a separate quota for Adivasis living in the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas for allotment of houses under the scheme.

“The village secretary and the mandal-level officials should be held responsible for the construction of houses under the scheme. There should not be any issues with the Indiramma Illu mobile app. There shouldn’t arise any problem for the beneficiaries in the implementation of the scheme,” he directed the officials concerned.