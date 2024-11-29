Telangana govt withdraws land acquisitions in Lagcherla, Polepally villages

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, November 29, issued a notice for the withdrawal of the lands from acquisition for its proposed Pharma City projects in Polepally village of the Dudyal mandal in Vikarabad district.

Through the notification, the government has withdrawn the total acquisition of 71 acres and 31 ghantas of assigned land in the Polepally village. Additionally, the government also withdrew the acquisition of 632 acres and 26 ghantas of assigned land from the neighbouring Lagacherla village.

The proposed Pharma City, planned to be built in the villages of Hakeempet, Lagcherla, and Polepally villages had received strong resistance from the villagers and was reportedly replied to with an iron fist by the state government.

The protests against the project were led by the farmers and villagers who believed the project would take away their lands, and threaten their livelihoods. They had vowed to not stop the protests until it was were dropped by the government.

Earlier in November, tensions between the protesting tribal villagers of Lagcherla and the government escalated, leading to violence, with the district collector reportedly getting attacked.

Following the attack, men were reportedly taken away from the villages as detainees by the police, after the issue escalated. Tribal villagers, including women, alleged sexual abuse by the Telangana police.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) has submitted fresh land acquisition proposals towards the establishment of a different project, named ‘Multipurpose Industrial Park’ in the district.