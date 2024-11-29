Telangana: Fire breaks out near VLF station site in Damagundam Forest

Hyderabad: A fire broke out near the Navy’s Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station site in Damagundam Forest in Vikarabad district on Thursday, November 28.

Following the incident, locals alleged that the fire in the Damagundam forest was purposely ignited. The reasons for the fire were yet to be known. The fire spread in the areas located near the VLF station site.

Videos of fire raging through the forest have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, a person is heard saying, “This fire has been lit in the afternoon in the forest covering many acres. The navy radar station is coming up here and trees are not being cut but they are being burnt. The Forest department has not taken any steps to douse the flames.”

Also Read Rajnath Singh lays foundation for naval radar station in Vikarabad

The local fire department in Vikarabad was instructed to remain alert and a team of firefighters was sent to the Damagundam forest to douse the flames. Officials from the fire department said that the blaze was active in a small area and was contained without much delay.

People from different sections have been opposing the establishment of the radar station at Pudur village under the Damagundam reserve forest block. Despite the protests and objections, the union Minister had laid foundation for the VLF station.

Foundation laid for Navy VLF station in Damagundam forest

On October 15, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the establishment of Navy’s Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station in the Damagundam forest. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked the chief minister and expressed happiness about the event which fell on the birth anniversary of the former president of India and Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

He said the communication system was crucial for national security, and that India has been working to develop the communication systems for the past three decades.

“There was a time when humans used eagles and other birds for communication. But communication is now changing rapidly. Other communications are being used to strengthen the communication system,” he said, reiterating that the centre was committed to building a strong military.

He said these types of radar stations were very important for the country’s strength and security.

Cooperation of India’s friendly nations is essential in this effort, as even if one country is left out, the nation’s security will be at risk, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)