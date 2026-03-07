Netflix Studios to open office in Hyderabad on Mar 12

Hyderabad: Global streaming giant Netflix is set to establish a Netflix Studios office in Hyderabad, marking a major expansion of its presence in the country.

The facility, spread across 30,000 square feet, will be inaugurated on March 12 by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

The Hyderabad facility will be only the second office of the global streaming major in India, after its existing office in Mumbai. The expansion coincides with Netflix completing ten years of operations in India.

Boost to AVGC Sector

The new hub is expected to provide a significant boost to the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector in Hyderabad. The initiative is likely to generate job opportunities for creative and technical talent, while strengthening the ecosystem for digital content creation in the city.

The expansion is also expected to support advanced skill development programmes in the AVGC sector and create new opportunities for professionals in animation, VFX and gaming.

Strengthening Hyderabad’s Digital Content Ecosystem

The move aligns with Telangana’s efforts to position Hyderabad as a major global hub for digital content and creative industries.

Hyderabad already hosts several international VFX and gaming companies that contribute to major Hollywood productions, including Warner Bros., Disney, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft.

Motion Capture Technology in the City

The city has also recently added advanced motion-capture technology used in Hollywood filmmaking.

The M&M Cap Lab, a motion-capture facility set up at Annapurna Studios, was launched recently to support high-end filmmaking and VFX production.