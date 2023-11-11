Revanth Reddy to win both constituencies, defeat KCR: Siddaramaiah

Kamareddy: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy will win from both the constituencies he is contesting from and will certainly defeat Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Kamareddy.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and Revanth Reddy will contest from two seats, Kodangal and Kamareddy.

Revanth Reddy will contest against Telangana Chief Minister from Kamareddy.

Siddaramaiah inaugurated the “Resolution of Backward Classes” conference organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday, which was held in the Kamareddy assembly constituency.

While addressing the event, the Karnataka CM said, “We have implemented five guarantees within 100 days. In Telangana, too six guarantees including one bonus will be implemented in 100 days.”

Responding to the Telangana CM’s remark that guarantee schemes have not been implemented in Karnataka, the Chief Minister asked KCR to visit Karnataka state. He invited KCR for an open discussion saying how Karnataka government implemented 5 guarantee schemes.

“Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are the same. BRS is working as a B team of BJP in Telangana. The people of Telangana will not give their heads to KCR and Modi’s Makmal topi this time,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said that Revanth Reddy is certain to win from both constituencies and defeat KCR in the Telangana assembly polls.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as if he has taken an avatar for the welfare of the underprivileged. But in the nine years of his governance as the Prime Minister, he did not implement any programmes for the welfare of the backward and the Dalits. Instead, he has pushed the backward people even more backwards”, the CM said.

“PM Modi works only for the welfare of 4 per cent of upper-class people in the country,” he added.

Hitting out at the KCR-led government in Telangana, the chief minister said that even after 10 years of his governance, CM KCR did not take the state on the path of development.

“Even though KCR has been in power for ten years, he did not take Telangana on the path of development, instead he has indulged in corruption. Prime Minister Modi has ruined the country’s economy in these ten years. The people of Karnataka understood this and were awakened. The people of Telangana should also understand the same thing,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said that KCR and BRS have supported all the anti-people schemes implemented by PM Modi and they are also anti-people.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.