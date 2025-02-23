Revanth Reddy unveils ‘Vimana Gopuram’ of temple in Telangana’s Yadagirigutta

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revath Reddy on Sunday, February 23 unveiled the gold-plated ‘Vimana Gopuram’ of Lord Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Telangana’s Yadagirigutta.

The gold-plated Vimanagopuram stands at a height of 50.5 feet. It was considered the tallest “Vimana Gopuram” built over the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. It was gold-plated on all sides, similar to the Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

Tirumala deity’s gopuram, Ananda Nilayam, stands 33 feet tall.