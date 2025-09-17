Revanth Reddy urges Centre to approve bills for 42 pc BC quota

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the Centre approve two Bills passed by the state legislature to provide 42 per cent reservation for the Backward Communities in education and local body polls.

After unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Hyderabad state’s merger with Indian Union — “Praja Palana Dinostavam”, Reddy said by extending reservations, as many 23,973 BCs will get political representation.

“We are mounting pressure on the Centre for the approval of the bills. I am demanding that the BJP-led union government stop obstructing the process of achieving social justice started by the Telangana government. I am also demanding that the bills passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly be immediately approved,” he said.

Asserting that Krishna and Godavari rivers are the lifeline of Telangana, Reddy said the state government will not compromise on the rightful share of water in the two rivers.