Revanth Reddy urges PM, EAM to address H-1B visa fee hike issue

Trump has signed a proclamation to raise the H-1B visa fee to a staggering USD 100,000 annually.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 21st September 2025 9:09 am IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said the suffering of Telugu IT professionals would be “unimaginable” over US President Donald Trump’s move to make a steep hike in H-1B visa fee and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue on a “war-footing”.

“The executive orders of President of America had come as a shocker to all. This is totally unacceptable in the historical context of Indo-American relationships,” Reddy said in a post on X late on Saturday.

It is for the Union government to immediately set up a mechanism to resolve the issue amicably, keeping the interests of “our tech population” and skilled workers, who have served America for so long, he said.

Memory Khan Seminar

“The suffering for our Telugu techies will be unimaginable. Requesting Hon’ble Prime Minister and EAM Shri @DrSJaishankar to resolve this issue on a war footing,” he said.

President Trump has signed a proclamation to raise the H-1B visa fee to a staggering USD 100,000 annually, a move that will adversely affect Indian professionals in the US.

Trump on Friday signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers’, saying the abuse of the H-1B visa programme is a “national security threat”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 21st September 2025 9:09 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button