Revanth ready to ‘sacrifice life for Gandhi Parivar’; BJP hits back

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Friday, September 25, that a fight is on for the future of India between two ‘parivars’ (families), Gandhi Parivar and Sangh Parivar (Referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).

Claiming that Gandhi Parivar stands for sacrifices for the country, Revanth Reddy alleged that Sangh Parivar is dividing India based on religion, caste, region and language.

The Chief Minister was speaking after receiving the prestigious Aryadan Muhammed award at Nilambur in Kerala. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal presented the award to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy, who received the award for best public servant, said that Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country while Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sacrificed post, power and position.

“I am asking this nation to stand with Gandhi parivar to defeat Sangh parivar. Sangh parivar is the biggest threat to this country and democracy. I am ready to sacrifice my life for Gandhi parivar to save this country,” the CM said.

#WATCH | Malappuram, Keralam: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says, "Today, the fight is between two parivars. One family is the Sangh Parivar; the other family is the Gandhi Parivar. The Sangh Parivar is trying to divide our nation by caste, religion, region, and language. They are… https://t.co/JgQygjHzvr pic.twitter.com/awN6O4T71T — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026

Voicing concern over dangers posed by communal forces, the Chief Minister alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting against freedom, secularism and the Constitution.

He criticised the BJP over ‘vote chori’ in the name of Special Intensive Revision.

“Vote ki chori, party ki chori, symbol ki chori, funds ki chori. They are stealing the future of youth. They are stealing the foundation of democracy and India and the integrity of the vote,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted him as saying.

He called for uniting behind Gandhi Parivar to protect India, democracy, secularism, and freedom.

Claiming that winds of change are blowing, the Chief Minister said that every part of India is listening to ‘goonj’ of Rahul Gandhi’s words of hope.

“Let us stand behind Rahul Gandhi ji till we totally save India from communal forces,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that his only dream is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India.

He predicted a Congress-led government at the Centre with Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India.

BJP slams Revanth

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed CM Revanth’s comments, saying that for Congress, it was always family first while for the ‘Sangh parivar’ nation comes first.

“For us, it is Nation First. For Congress, it is always Family First. CM Revanth Reddy has yet again made the difference very clear,” the Karimnagar MP stated in a post on X.

“A swayamsevak is taught something else from day one: Mahamangale punyabhume tvadarthe, Patatvesha kayo namaste namaste. Which means… ‘O most auspicious and sacred motherland, may this body of mine be dedicated and fall in your service. I bow to you again and again.’ That is Sangh Parivar’s commitment to Bharat Mata, to the nation, to unity and security. No political family can be bigger than the country, and no surname can demand the nation’s sacrifice,” he added.

Reacting to the remarks, Bhandari alleged that the Congress’s primary political objective was to bring the Gandhi family back to power.

In his post on X, the BJP national spokesperson wrote: “Congress has now openly admitted that, for them, the fight is to get the ‘Gandhi family’ in power. The truth is out in the open. This has nothing to do with “Vote Chori”, the Election Commission, the Constitution, or democracy. The Congress party’s real objective is to bring the Gandhi-Vadra family back to power. For Congress, Parivarwad first, & Parivarwad only.”

Bhandari went on to invoke several historical and political issues while criticising what he described as the record of the Gandhi-Vadra family’s rule. He cited the Emergency, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and India’s response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

He also raised issues concerning India’s opportunity to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, the country’s economic position and poverty levels.

For us, it is Nation First. For Congress, it is always Family First. CM Revanth Reddy has yet again made the difference very clear.



He is asking the country to fight and sacrifice for the Gandhi Parivar.



But a swayamsevak is taught something else from day one:



“Mahamangale… pic.twitter.com/5Xi4xWrBdW — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) September 25, 2026

CM Revanth receives Aryadan Muhammed public service award

Revanth Reddy said that it is his privilege to receive an award named in memory of Aryadan Muhammed.

“It is another great privilege to learn that I am the first person from outside Kerala to be chosen for this great award. I receive this award as a Congress party worker, as a soldier and fighter of a team led by Rahul Gandhi ji.”

He paid tributes to Aryadan Muhammed, calling him a master politician who served as an MLA eight times and four times as a Minister under different Chief Ministers.

“He was like a Chanakya in Keralam politics. Aryadan was a true Congress man. He served the party for more than five decades.”

Saying that Aryadan fought for freedom, democracy, secularism and the Constitution throughout his life, the Chief Minister said the best way to show respect to Aryadan is to fight strongly to protect India.

Also Read CM Revanth to receive best public servant award in Kerala

Congress win in Kerala will spillover to Centre: Revanth

Revanth Reddy called Kerala a bellwether state.

“Weather experts across India look at Kerala every year as Monsoon begins here. If we know the weather in Kerala, we can predict rainfall in Telangana, Karnataka, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and finally, New Delhi,” he said.

Revanth Reddy added that whenever Kerala elects a Congress government in the state, the party comes to power at the Centre as well.

“Now we see a new breeze, a new wind, in 2026 with Congress winning in Kerala again. That political breeze is blowing from Kerala and is becoming a storm,” he said.

(With inputs from IANS.)