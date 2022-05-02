Revanth seeks Rahul’s mulaqat with jailed NSUI activists

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy today called on the superintendent of Chanchalguda central prison and urged him to allow their party leader Rahul Gandhi to meet NSUI activists, who were arrested following a protest a he Osmania University.

He also submitted a representation to the superintendent on the issue. He was accompanied by party leaders MLA Jagga Reddy, former minister Geeta Reddy, former MP M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and others during the meeting.

Speaking to media persons later, Revanth Reddy said Rahul Gandhi would visit Chanchalguda prison on May 7 and meet the student leaders of their party. He said they submitted a representation on the issue and urged him to make arrangements for the visit of Rahul Gandhi. Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Osmania University, Revanth said that their party leaders met with the Vice Chancellor and sought his permission for the visit of Rahul Gandhi while stating that the visit would be apolitical.

He alleged that permission for the visit of Rahul Gandhi to OU was denied due to pressure from the CM. He also alleged that the city police had overacted in the issue of the arrest of the NSUI activists, including its state president Balmuri Venkat Rao at OU and added that the police had booked illegal cases against the activists before getting them a judicial remand of 14 days.

He said that their party leader Rahul Gandhi had decided to meet the 18 arrested NSUI activists at the Chanchalguda prison during his visit to the state.

Jagga Reddy said that they would also take Rahul Gandhi to OU and added that the state government would be held responsible for any law and order problem.