Revanth seeks simpler H-1B visa process from US envoy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday, August 5, and requested him to simplify the H-1B visa processing, renewal, and stamping procedures to avoid delays.

The CM paid a courtesy call on Gor during his Delhi visit. He requested an increase in the number of visas for students from Telangana and urged an increase in visa interview slots and the expediting of visa application processing.

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The CM also highlighted the investment prospects in Telangana, saying that the state government is ready to join as partners with US companies in IT, artificial intelligence, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, startups, research, and modern technology.

He requested the ambassador to facilitate collaborations between US universities and educational institutions in Telangana and urged the expansion of student exchange, research, innovation, and skill development programs.

Ambassador Sergio Gor assured full cooperation in further expanding trade, investments, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties between Telangana and the US, a release stated.