Revanth, Sharmila join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Congress leader YS Sharmila joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur on Sunday, January 14.



After participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on its first day, Revanth will return to Delhi and depart for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum summit, sources said.

The CM will be accompanied by IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials will be meeting several industry leaders and pitch Telangana as an ideal investment destination.

We will knock on every door,

until we achieve the right to justice



Will tread every path, up to the Parliament,

until we achieve the right to justice #SahoMatDaroMat#BharatJodoNyayYatra pic.twitter.com/9O720tQr9P — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) January 14, 2024

Also Read Rahul Gandhi set to embark on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extended support to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which will soon begin from Imphal and cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

(With inputs from agencies)