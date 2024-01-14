Revanth, Sharmila join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur

After participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on its first day, Revanth will return to Delhi and depart for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum summit, sources said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th January 2024 3:35 pm IST
Revanth, Sharmila join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur
TS CM A Revanth Reddy and AP Congress leader YS Sharmila in Manipur.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Congress leader YS Sharmila joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur on Sunday, January 14.

Subhan Bakery Instagram


After participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on its first day, Revanth will return to Delhi and depart for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum summit, sources said.

The CM will be accompanied by IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials will be meeting several industry leaders and pitch Telangana as an ideal investment destination.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Rahul Gandhi set to embark on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extended support to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which will soon begin from Imphal and cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th January 2024 3:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button