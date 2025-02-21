Revanth takes on KCR, BJP over Telangana’s irrigation, housing projects

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy challenged Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to field candidates in local body polls only in the villages where his government built 2BHK houses during its 10-year tenure. He added that the Congress would contest only in villages where the former Congress government built Indramma Illu homes between 2004 and 2014 in united Andhra Pradesh.



Addressing a public meeting in Narayanpet district on Friday, February 21, Revanth Reddy claimed that 25 lakh Indiramma houses were built by the Congress government between 2004 and 2014.

He also challenged KCR and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy to a debate to compare KCR’s 10-year rule in Telangana, Narendra Modi’s 12-year tenure in the country, and Congress’ 12-month governance in Telangana since December 2023. He vowed to “rub his nose on the ground” if he lost the debate.

Revanth slams KCR over Krishna water, other projects

Accusing KCR of leaving the Palamuru region “high and dry”, Revanth alleged that the former surrendered Telangana’s irrigation interests to undivided Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), later to his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after bifurcation. He alleged that KCR was a mute spectator while Andhra Pradesh siphoned off Krishna River water from the region.

“Were you not in YSR’s government when you let him take away Krishna waters through Pothireddipadu Lift Irrigation Scheme? Didn’t you betray the people (of Telangana) by letting YS Jagan take away 10 tmcft Krishna water daily through the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme,” he questioned KCR.

Revanth alleged that once completed, the Rayalaseema project would enable AP to empty the entire Srisailam project within a month.

“If all the pending projects like Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Koilsagar, Bhima, RDS and Tummila were completed, today’s AP government wouldn’t have raised objections to our projects on Krishna River,” he underlined.

Further, he criticised KCR for redesigning the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) by changing the source of drawing Krishna waters from the Jurala project to the Srisailam backwaters. “The project’s cost estimated at Rs 35,000 crore during the Congress government, was inflated to Rs 55,000 crore by the BRS government.”

At the event, the Congress government also announced that the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme, designed to irrigate 1.7 lakh acres, conceptualised by former Makthal MLA Ch Narsi Reddy, and advocated by Revanth as Kodangal MLA in 2009, is now near completion and will be completed in the next two years. “

However, accusing KCR of opposing it, he stated that the project which began at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore is now being estimated at Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.

Revanth inaugurates projects in Narayanpet

During his tour of Narayanpet district on Friday, the chief minister performed Bhumi Puja for the construction of the Indiramma houses of Bangali Devamma, one of the beneficiaries of the state government’s Indiramma housing scheme in Appakapalle village of Narayanpet mandal.

Before that, he inaugurated the newly-built petrol bunk being operated by Narayanpet Zila Mahila Samakhya of self-help group (SHG) women in the same village.

While interacting with the SHG women, he announced that the state government will distribute two good sarees to 67 lakh SHG women across the state every year, at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Foundation-stones laid by CM Revanth

Narayanpet Government Medical College and hostel for Rs 130 crore.

Young India Integrated Residential School campus for Rs 200 crore.

Narayanpet Government Nursing College for Rs 26 crore.

100-bed unit at Narayanpet Government Hospital for Rs 40 crore.

Tunkimetla-Narayanpet road, Kothakonda-Maddur road, and bridges on Appakapalle-Gundamal road and Maddur-Lingalched road for Rs 296 crore.

Gulbarga-Kodangal, Ravulapalli-Maddur, Kosgi-Doulatabad road development projects worth Rs 193 crore.

CRR roads in Narayanpet assembly constituency for Rs 12.70 crore.

Developmental works inaugurated by CM Revanth