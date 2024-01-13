Revanth urges Centre to approve Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridor

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, sought the central government’s approval for the establishment of a new industrial corridor between Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

This corridor proposed to connect Hyderabad with Vijayawada via Miryalaguda, will potentially bring an estimated Rs 2,300 crore benefit to the state, he said.

He also sought the final clearance for the Hyderabad-Nagpur corridor.

During a meeting in New Delhi with Union minister for Industries and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, Telangana chief minister, accompanied by deputy chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, laid out various industrial development proposals.

The Chief Minister also proposed a shift in plans for a Pharma City, initially planned between Hyderabad and Warangal, to a new location — the proposal for which will soon be submitted to the central government.

They also discussed relocating the National Design Centre (NID) from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, a decision made post the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

“Chief Minister also sought approval for a Mega Leather Park, already designated for Nellore district in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, to be relocated to Telangana, where the necessary land in Karimnagar and Jangaon districts has been acquired,” a press release from chief ministers office read.

Revanth also appealed to Piyush Goyal to accord Greenfield status to the Mega Textile Park and grant a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles/Testing Centre in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme.

“For accelerated industrial development, conversion from Brownfield to Greenfield would attract an additional Rs 300 Crore in funds,” he said highlighting the state’s readiness to establish industries related to Technical Textiles, such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts, and airbags.

Furthermore, he requested the allocation of one National Handloom Technology Centre (IIHT) to Telangana and emphasised the positive impact it would have on training weavers in modern technology and enhancing their income levels, especially with seven handloom clusters already established in the state.