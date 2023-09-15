Revanth vows to safeguard Wakf properties during Kazipet Dargah Urs

Warangal: President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Revanth Reddy, attended the 187th Urs of Hazrat Syed Shah Afzal Biabani at Dargah Kazipet, where he pledged to work in the interest of minorities and safeguard wakf properties. The Urs commenced with the sandal ceremony on Wednesday night.

Maulana Syed Shah Ghulam Afzal Biyabani (Khusro Pasha), the Sajjada Nasheen (custodian) of Dargah Kazipet, addressed an important gathering of Sajjada Nasheens from over 200 dargahs in Telangana districts during the annual Urs event.

He highlighted the importance of creating awareness among all sections of society beyond the confines of monasteries for the sake of peace and tranquillity in the country.

Khusro Pasha noted that as elections approach, people draw closer, necessitating united efforts to ensure the country’s survival and the well-being of its residents.

He stressed the need for unity among Muslims, the preservation of wakf properties, and addressing the challenges faced by Muslims and the younger generation. He underlined that the teachings of Sufi saints aim to promote harmony and humanity among all.

Revanth Reddy, during his special appearance at the event, highlighted the significance of blessings from the Sufi Saints and urged to pray for an atmosphere of love in the country, replacing any atmosphere of hatred.

He requested prayers for the development of minorities in the state. Reddy expressed gratitude to Khusro Pasha. He assured that no one would be allowed to take possession of wakf properties, emphasizing that minorities in the country are equally entitled to them. Reddy concluded by sharing his sense of peace following his visit to Kazipet Dargah Sharif.

Former Minister Muhammad Ali Shabbir also spoke at the event, highlighting the Congress party’s commitment to minorities through initiatives like the 4% reservation. Maulana Akbar Nizamuddin, Maulana Bakhtiar Biyabani, and other speakers addressed the gathering as well.