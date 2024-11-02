Revanth will be Telangana CM until next elections: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Telangana minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday, November 2, addressed the speculation surrounding the leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy and asserted that there will be no change in the chief minister’s position until the next elections.

He emphasized that the current government still has four years and one month left in its term, and added that Revanth Reddy will continue to lead the state effectively throughout this period.

Reddy criticized the opposition parties for their comments regarding a potential change in leadership, suggesting that their remarks “stem from a desire to remain relevant in political discussions.”

He characterized their concerns as “a storm in a teacup,” remarking that they are “exaggerated and lack substance.”

On Indiramma housing scheme

In addition to his remarks on leadership, minister Reddy outlined upcoming initiatives under the Indiramma housing scheme, which aims to provide housing assistance to families in need.

He detailed a structured payment system for beneficiaries, which includes payments at various construction stages: Rs 1 lakh at the foundation level, Rs 1.25 lakh at the lentil level, Rs 1.75 lakh at the slab level, and an additional Rs 1 lakh upon completion of the house.

He noted that homes will be built on plots of 400 square feet, prioritizing those constructed on private land before utilizing government land.

Reddy also assured that assistance would be extended to homes approved during the previous BRS government, demonstrating a commitment to continuity and support for all residents.

He announced that the Indiramma committees would send out a list of beneficiaries by the 20th of this month, ensuring transparency in the distribution of housing benefits.