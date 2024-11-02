Systems have collapsed in universities: Telangana CM to new VCs

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, November 2, said that universities in the state have been losing their reputation for some time now and that there is a need to enhance their reliability.

The Telangana chief minister during a meeting with newly appointed vice-chancellors of universities here said that “systems have been collapsed in the universities” in the state. Revanth Reddy called for comprehensive study on the present condition of the universities and asked the VCs to take action accordingly.

“Hire consultancies, if required, and prepare a report on the functioning of the universities,” said a statement from the Telangana chief minister’s office. He also stated that the new vice-chancellors have been appointed without any influence.

The Telangana chief minister also said that there is a need to pay special attention on drugs and ganja trafficking in the universities. “Keep a vigil on students and provide counselling to them. Work hard to instill trust in the universities,” said the statement from his office.

Revanth Reddy stressed that the new VCs were selected purely on on the basis of merit and social equations. He added that the Telangana government will not hesitate to take stringent action if anything goes wrong. “Vice Chancellors have been given liberty to perform and do good. Government will always support to those who do excellent job,” added the statement.

Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Verma on Friday, October 18, approved appointments to the post of vice-chancellors for various state universities, including the Telangana university in Nizamabad where the post went vacant after the last vice-chancellor was arrested for graft the Anti-Corruption Bureau.