Revanth writes open letter to farmers, calls for action against anti-farmer policies of BRS

Hyderabad: Amid raging controversies over his statement on free power, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday wrote an open letter to farmers, calling for action against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s ‘anti-farmer’ policies.

Earlier, the Congress leader had said that three hours of free power was enough for farmers and that round-the-clock free electricity supply is not required.

In the letter, the Malkajgiri MP also went on to accuse the BRS of “playing politics with the farmer.” The BRS failed to keep its promise of waiving farmer loans, Reddy stated in the letter.

“The government, which was supposed to waive off loans of Rs. 20,000 crore, has cheated the farmers,” he wrote.

“We have seen cases where many of our fellow farmers fell down on piles of grain and died of heart failure,” the letter read. Lack of tarpaulins in grain centres also led to farmer suffering when the rains arrived, the Congress leader added.

As of June 15, there are outstanding balances of Rs. 6,800 crore despite orders issued for depositing money in farmer accounts within 48 hours of grain collection, he said.

Reddy also alleged that the BRS was grabbing land that was meant for the poor. When 11.50 lakh adivasis across the state were eligible for pattas, only four lakhs were given pattas, he accused.

The MP also accused BRS of misusing the Rythu Vedikas as the platform for their politics.

On Saturday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao called for farmer meetings in Rythu Vedikas, to condemn the state Congress’ stance on free power to farmers.

“Question the BRS public representatives who come to Rythu Vedikas,” Reddy wrote in his letter.